TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 252,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 346,657 shares.The stock last traded at $38.46 and had previously closed at $38.12.

The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

