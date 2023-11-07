Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 343.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 56.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $28.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.2607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

