Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,138 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $4,365,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TFPM stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFPM. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

