Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys New Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 157,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,904,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,243,924,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,894,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in TC Energy by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,387,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $481,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in TC Energy by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,667,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TC Energy Profile
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
