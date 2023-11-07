Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,950,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $392.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.00 and its 200 day moving average is $341.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $401.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 223.28%. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

