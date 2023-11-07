Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $5,307,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after buying an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

NYSE:ASR opened at $233.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $314.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

