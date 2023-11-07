Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Grows Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,566 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 2.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $31,590,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.88. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

