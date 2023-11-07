Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $113.73 Billion Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307,628 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 7.2% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $113,726,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $1.019 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

