Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $2.60 Billion Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,600,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after acquiring an additional 870,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,484,000 after acquiring an additional 266,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $216.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.82 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

