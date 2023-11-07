Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $27.55 Billion Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 1.7% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $27,550,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,855 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 124.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.27. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.93.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.