Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $35.64 Billion Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FirstService makes up 2.3% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $35,644,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in FirstService by 24.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock opened at $145.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $163.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.87 and a 200-day moving average of $148.51.

FirstService Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

