Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $48.76 Billion Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480,935 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 3.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $48,761,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,884 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,985,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,416,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,381,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,445,000 after buying an additional 473,514 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

