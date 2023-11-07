Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $9.45 Billion Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,448,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares in the company, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 703,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,972,040,272 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.96.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $595.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $570.89 and a 200-day moving average of $496.96. The company has a market cap of $565.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

