Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 729,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,820 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $9,454,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 6.0 %

VMD stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $270.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 8.97%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

