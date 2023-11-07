Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 424,580 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,394,358,000. Open Text makes up about 1.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Open Text at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Open Text by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Open Text by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
Open Text Price Performance
Open Text stock opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $43.25.
Open Text Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- How to Invest in Esports
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- What’s in your portfolio? Capital One stock is worth considering
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.