Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases 4,070 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,799,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,652. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $252.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Super Micro Computer

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.