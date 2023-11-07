Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,462,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

ASML stock opened at $634.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $488.91 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $608.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.