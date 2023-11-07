Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Raises Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,979 shares during the period. Stantec comprises approximately 2.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.42% of Stantec worth $40,399,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Price Performance

Shares of STN opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.79 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

