Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,860,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $196.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.10 and a 52 week high of $198.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

