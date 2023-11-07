Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 10,279 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 3.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.07% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $57,605,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

CNQ stock opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.05. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.7203 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

