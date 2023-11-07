Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 139,095 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 139,095 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,920,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Enerplus by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.09.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

