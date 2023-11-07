Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 174,195 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174,195 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $12,747,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 365,533 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 1.6 %

DSGX stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.64.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.