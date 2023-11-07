Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 227,070 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 227,070 shares during the period. Rogers Communications accounts for approximately 1.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rogers Communications worth $28,846,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.0% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 601.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,401,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,322,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of RCI opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.