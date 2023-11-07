Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered GFL Environmental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.06. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

