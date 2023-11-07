Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after buying an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at $10,763,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,840 shares of company stock worth $693,057 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

