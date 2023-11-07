Truist Financial Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $205.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Shares of AIZ opened at $161.56 on Friday. Assurant has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

