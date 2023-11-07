Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

