U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 552.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,145 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $22,279,837,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 13,842 shares valued at $550,649. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $35.03. 951,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,948,688. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

