U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Raised by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,949,584. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 13,842 shares worth $550,649. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

