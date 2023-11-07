U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 896,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,609,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 44.0% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 32,294 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 13,842 shares valued at $550,649. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

