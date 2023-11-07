UBS Group Begins Coverage on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ASGN in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

ASGN opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. ASGN has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.49.

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $726,273.06. Following the transaction, the president now owns 113,938 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,389.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in ASGN by 6.0% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 490,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,093,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $19,138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASGN by 311.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 41,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ASGN by 54.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ASGN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

