UBS Group Begins Coverage on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Paychex by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

