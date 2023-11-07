UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,267.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,775.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 9,406 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $171,283.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,267.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,140 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

