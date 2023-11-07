UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.