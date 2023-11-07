UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enfusion from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Enfusion from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Get Enfusion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enfusion

Enfusion Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Enfusion had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $45,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $140,086. 39.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enfusion by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,693 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Enfusion by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after buying an additional 159,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enfusion by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enfusion by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 115,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enfusion by 78.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,210,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 533,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.