UDR (NYSE:UDR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UDR. Wedbush began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

