Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Raised by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 828.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,227,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 75,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 120,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,812,000 after buying an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.0 %

ULTA stock opened at $385.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.04 and a 200-day moving average of $441.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.35.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

