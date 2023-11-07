Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UAA. TheStreet cut Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

UAA opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,390,000 after purchasing an additional 511,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,622,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,346 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

