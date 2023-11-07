Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 67.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $129.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

