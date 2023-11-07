Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.31, RTT News reports. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 4,490.20% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Unisys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Unisys Price Performance

UIS stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Unisys has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Unisys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 76.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 83.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Unisys by 152.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Unisys by 91.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

(Get Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications and Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.