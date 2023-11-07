United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $437.14. 39,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,872. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.37 and a 1-year high of $492.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $441.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

