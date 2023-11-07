Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.63.

Unum Group stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 990.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,611,000 after buying an additional 1,184,937 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after buying an additional 977,334 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $34,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

