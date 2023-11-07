Upexi (UPXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upexi Trading Down 1.8 %

UPXI stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Upexi has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

