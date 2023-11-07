VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
EGY opened at GBX 360 ($4.44) on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.33 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 480 ($5.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £383.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.04.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
