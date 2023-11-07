VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY opened at GBX 360 ($4.44) on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.33 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 480 ($5.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of £383.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 350.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 335.04.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

