Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,438,118 shares during the quarter. Valvoline comprises 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.32% of Valvoline worth $206,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 5,902.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $107,026.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland purchased 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,551.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,839 shares of company stock valued at $601,606 and have sold 15,438 shares valued at $522,502. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The company had revenue of $376.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

