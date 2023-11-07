Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB) Position Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. David Kennon Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

VCEB opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

