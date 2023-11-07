Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.