Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

