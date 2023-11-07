Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Raised by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $283.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.07 and a 200 day moving average of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

