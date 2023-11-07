Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,220. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

